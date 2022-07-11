Pirates' Bryan Reynolds Lands on IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without their versatile outfielder for at least the next week and a half. On Monday, Bryan Reynolds was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain. Reynolds exited Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers due to discomfort in his right side.
The 27-year-old switch hitter got off to a slow start this season but had turned things around lately. Reynolds was red-hot in June with a .333 batting average, .989 OPS, eight home runs, 19 RBI, and 18 runs in 28 games.
The Vanderbilt alum was rewarded with a two-year. $13 million contract in April, following a career campaign in 2021. Reynolds put up personal bests with 24 home runs, 90 RBI, 93 runs, and 75 walks last season. The impressive showing brought the Maryland native his first All-Star nod.
While the former San Francisco Giant’s name has come up in many trade rumors, it is unlikely he will be moved, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.
The Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins tonight, sans Bryan Reynolds. FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh as a +150 moneyline dog on the road.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.