Pirates Expected to Recall Outfielder Jack Suwinski

The future is bright for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and they’re expected to welcome one of their building blocks for the future back to the major league level. Alex Stumpf tweeted that sources indicate that Jack Suwinski could be recalled by the Pirates, although there was no clear timetable for his return.

Source: Jack Suwinski is going to be recalled by the Pirates. No word if it will happen today (we're waiting on at least one roster move to add RHP Robert Stephenson to the roster) or the MIL series, but the outfielder is heading back to the majors. — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) August 28, 2022

Suwinski is the prototypical modern-day hitter. The 24-year-old has a ton of power but struggles to make contact regularly. In 72 games with the big club, Suwinski was sitting below the Mendoza line with a .198 batting average; however, 23 of his 44 hits went for extra bases, including 14 long balls. His minor league splits have been almost identical, with Suwinski clobbering 22 of 43 hits for a double or more.

The rest of the Pirates’ season is nothing more than a formality, which is a perfect opportunity to get Suwinski more experience against MLB pitchers.

