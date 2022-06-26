Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Back in Lineup Sunday vs. Rays

The Pittsburgh Pirates need more reliable offensive and defensive production, and they’ll get that Sunday with Ke’Bryan Hayes back in the lineup. Hayes missed the first two games against the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury but is back as the Pirates look to salvage a win from the three-game set.

Hayes suffered the shoulder injury in Thursday night’s NL Central battle against the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates’ third baseman collided with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at home plate in what Hayes described as a “freak accident.”

Ke'Bryan Hayes is back in Pirates lineup today after dinging shoulder on Thur in collision at plate.

Hayes said no hard feelings for Cubs Contreras: "It was just kind of freak accident. I don't think he was trying to do it on purpose. But, you never know what someone's thinking — RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) June 26, 2022

Hoy Park slides back onto the bench with Hayes back in the fold. Park has been ineffective in a backup role this season, posting a .651 on-base plus slugging percentage in 45 plate appearances.

The Pirates handed the Rays victories in the series’ opening two games. Pittsburgh had runners on the corners with none out in the top of the 10th inning on Friday, failing to score and watching Tampa Bay walk them off in the bottom half of the inning. Similarly, the Rays were down to their final out on Saturday before David Bednar issued two walks and two hits in the bottom of the ninth, blowing a one-run lead.

There’s little hope on Sunday, as the Pirates enter the interleague matchup as steep +220 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.