Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Back in Lineup Sunday vs. Rays
Grant White
The Pittsburgh Pirates need more reliable offensive and defensive production, and they’ll get that Sunday with Ke’Bryan Hayes back in the lineup. Hayes missed the first two games against the Tampa Bay Rays with a shoulder injury but is back as the Pirates look to salvage a win from the three-game set.
Hayes suffered the shoulder injury in Thursday night’s NL Central battle against the Chicago Cubs. The Pirates’ third baseman collided with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at home plate in what Hayes described as a “freak accident.”
Ke'Bryan Hayes is back in Pirates lineup today after dinging shoulder on Thur in collision at plate. Hayes said no hard feelings for Cubs Contreras: "It was just kind of freak accident. I don't think he was trying to do it on purpose. But, you never know what someone's thinking
Hoy Park slides back onto the bench with Hayes back in the fold. Park has been ineffective in a backup role this season, posting a .651 on-base plus slugging percentage in 45 plate appearances.
The Pirates handed the Rays victories in the series’ opening two games. Pittsburgh had runners on the corners with none out in the top of the 10th inning on Friday, failing to score and watching Tampa Bay walk them off in the bottom half of the inning. Similarly, the Rays were down to their final out on Saturday before David Bednar issued two walks and two hits in the bottom of the ninth, blowing a one-run lead.
There’s little hope on Sunday, as the Pirates enter the interleague matchup as steep +220 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.