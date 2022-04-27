Pirates' Kevin Newman Could Miss 3-5 Weeks

Overview

The Pittsburgh Pirates could be without one of their regular infield contributors for as long as five weeks as Kevin Newman is dealing with a left groin strain. Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter for @DKPghSports tweeted the information out this afternoon.

Not official yet, but Pirates are anticipating to place Kevin Newman (groin) on injured list. 3-5 week recovery window — Alex Stumpf (@AlexJStumpf) April 27, 2022

Newman has been battling groin issues all year and aggravated the ailment during Tuesday night’s 12-8 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Newman is by no means a fantasy mainstay, owned in just one percent of leagues. The former 19th overall pick out of Arizona is hitting .250 with eight RBI, four runs, and a stolen bag in 14 games and 48 at-bats this season.

Pittsburgh is a game under .500 at 8-9 on the season and continues its series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. The Pirates were initially scheduled to send starter Bryse Wilson to the mound, but he was scratched this morning. Instead, reliever Dillon Peters will be the opener who is somehow tied for the Major League lead with three wins early this season. The 11-7 Brewers will send Aaron Ashby to the bump.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh as +146 home underdogs on the moneyline