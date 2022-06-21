Pirates, Padres National League Best Bets for June 21

There are multiple games today beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Cubs (+136) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-162) Total: 9 (O-105, U-115)

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will continue their four-game series tonight from PNC Park. The Pirates opened the series with a blowout victory in Game 1 by a score of 12-1, which saw prized prospect Oneil Cruz make his MLB debut. There’s a lot to like about some of the young talent this Pirates team has, and even if there are some growing pains along the way, you still have to appreciate how well-positioned they are for the future. Momentum in baseball is only as good as your next day’s starting pitcher, and the Pirates will have one of their more consistent arms on the mound tonight, which bodes well for the beginning of a winning streak. Game 2 of this series will feature Matt Swarmer of the Cubs taking on Roansy Contreras of the Pirates. Swarmer has a 1-2 record with a 5.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts, while Contreras has a 1-1 record with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts. There’s been a lot to like about Contreras’s potential, and this should be a matchup he can take advantage of. There’s not much to enjoy about how this Cubs team is trending right now, while there are more positives surrounding the Pirates, including their starting pitcher in this contest. With that, you should likely look for the Pirates to win another game in this series by multiple runs and side with the plus-money value they present on the run line at +136.

Best Bet: Pirates run line (+136)

Arizona Diamondbacks (+114) vs. San Diego Padres (-134) Total: 7 (O-108, U-112)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres will collide for Game 2 of their three-game series tonight from Petco Park. The Padres kicked off the series yesterday with a 4-1 victory and will be looking to get back on top of the NL West. Even without Fernando Tatis Jr. in the lineup, the Padres have been amongst the more consistent teams in MLB, and there’s plenty to like about where this team is headed. The NL West has continued to be a juggernaut, and even the D-Backs aren’t a team that can be walked over easily, specifically with their solid starting rotation. Game 2 of this series features Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks taking on Sean Manaea of the Padres. Both of these starters have been high-end pitchers this season, with Gallen owning a 4-2 record with a 2.91 ERA and 60 strikeouts, while Manaea has a 3-3 record with a 3.95 ERA and 76 punchouts. Arizona sits ten games behind the Padres, and it’s hard to see them closing the gap in this series. The Padres are a much better team now, and even with Gallen on the mound for Arizona, it’s hard not to side with the Padres. You can swallow the price, with odds of -134 on the moneyline backing the home team, which is a nice number on the board.

Best Bet: Padres moneyline (-134)