Pirates Reveal Date for Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

“The Pirates have been a part of our way of life in Pittsburgh for more than 135 years. During that time, generations of baseball fans have cheered on some of the greatest players and celebrated some of the most historic moments our sport has ever seen. We are excited to highlight the accomplishments of these great players from the Pirates, Pittsburgh Crawfords, and Homestead Grays, along with the impact they have had on baseball and our lives.”
Pittsburgh’s class of inductees will be revealed in early August.
The Pirates are currently in action against the Cincinnati Reds. You can find the live lines for that matchup over on FanDuel Sportsbook.
