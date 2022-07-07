Pirates Reveal Date for Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

One of baseball’s historic franchises is set to honor its storied past.

According to the Pittsburgh Pirates official Twitter, the team has announced a date of September 3 for their inaugural Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Pirates Hall of Fame.

Coming September 3. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 7, 2022

Pittsburgh will conduct the ceremony on PNC Park’s Riverwalk early that afternoon and honor the class on the field prior to the Pirates’ 6:35 p.m. contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting released a statement saying:

“The Pirates have been a part of our way of life in Pittsburgh for more than 135 years. During that time, generations of baseball fans have cheered on some of the greatest players and celebrated some of the most historic moments our sport has ever seen. We are excited to highlight the accomplishments of these great players from the Pirates, Pittsburgh Crawfords, and Homestead Grays, along with the impact they have had on baseball and our lives.”

Pittsburgh’s class of inductees will be revealed in early August.

The Pirates are currently in action against the Cincinnati Reds. You can find the live lines for that matchup over on FanDuel Sportsbook.