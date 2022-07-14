Pirates-Rockies: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates will travel to Colorado for a date with the Rockies to begin a three-game series from Coors Field.
Pittsburgh and Colorado are both expected to send veteran starting pitchers to the mound in this matchup, which has the potential to be an offensive affair. The Pirates will turn to left-hander Jose Quintana, while the Rockies will lean on German Marquez. Quintana has a 2-4 record this season, with a 3.59 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Marquez has had a tough time, posting a 5-7 record with a 5.66 ERA and 81 strikeouts.
When and Where is Pirates-Rockies?
Pirates: 38-51 | Rockies: 40-49 Date: July 15, 2022 | First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET Location: Denver, Colorado | Stadium: Coors Field
How to Watch Pirates-Rockies?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Pirates-Rockies
Moneyline: Pirates/Rockies | Run Line 1.5: Pirates/Rockies | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back here for more information on potential bets to target once lines have been released.
This is a matchup that Charlie Blackmon has loved, meaning targeting him to homer or record multiple hits could be an avenue to take.
Will the Pirates Youngsters Continue Shining?
Considering what was expected of the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, this team has had some bright spots as they focus on developing their younger players. With the ability to give these young players opportunities to develop at the big league level, you’re already seeing growth from players like Oneil Cruz. This matchup should have Pittsburgh’s bats active against Marquez, who hasn’t shown any consistency this season.
Pirates Projected Lineup:
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Michael Chavis
1B Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
RF Diego Castillo
CF Jack Suwinski
LF Bligh Madris
SS Oneil Cruz
C Jason Delay
Starting Pitcher: Jose Quintana
Can the Rockies’ Solid Home Play Continue?
The Colorado Rockies have hung around in many baseball games at Coors Field, where they boast a 25-22 record entering this series. There have been players deserving of attention on this Rockies offense, including C.J. Cron, who is putting together another stellar campaign. Cron hasn’t had much success against Quintana, but this could be a matchup where he makes the lefty pay in Denver.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.