Polanco, Perez Best American League Player Props August 3

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jorge Polanco (Twins) to Record 2+ Hits (+185)

The Minnesota Twins were aggressive at the trade deadline, bolstering their lineup and rotation. Jorge Polanco has been a big part of the Twins’ success this season, but he’s been struggling since the All-Star break. Still, Polanco has a solid .768 OPS. He’s always a significant threat to get on base and is presented a substantial opportunity to get back on track against the Detroit Tigers. The Twins will go up against lefthander Tyler Alexander, who has a 4.10 ERA. Polanco has struggled against lefties this year, but this has been a matchup in which he’s found success. Over 13 at-bats, Polanco has hit .385 against Alexander. Polanco is listed at +185 to have a multi-hit game, and that price is worth targeting.

Salvador Perez (Royals) to Hit a Home Run (+220)

Things haven’t been easy for the Kansas City Royals, but they still have multiple veteran leaders on their roster. Royals catcher Salvador Perez still has a sweet power stroke that the Kansas City faithful have grown to love. Even in a down season, Perez has hit 14 home runs and is a threat to go deep every time he enters the batter’s box. Despite his OPS being underwhelming, Perez still has the highest odds to hit a home run in this contest. The Royals will take on Lance Lynn of the Chicago White Sox, which has been a struggle for the big righthander. In 18 at-bats against Lynn, Perez has six hits, two of which were home runs. Perez is listed at +220 to go deep, and even though that’s not a significant plus-money price for a home run prop, it still should be looked at in this matchup.

Shohei Ohtani (Angels) to Record 9 Strikeouts (-130)

It’s easy to be impressed with Shohei Ohtani as he continues to put up big numbers at the plate and on the mound. Not only is Ohtani in the AL MVP race, but he’s also in the AL Cy Young mix, and he’s continued to confuse hitters each time they step to the plate. Ohtani has a 9-6 record with a 2.81 ERA and has been highly effective. Over his past six starts, the righthander has recorded double-digit strikeouts in each appearance. The Angels are facing the Oakland Athletics, and it’s no secret the A’s have struggled this season. Regarding strikeouts per game, they sit in the back half of the league, which bodes well for Ohtani tonight. Ohtani is listed at -130 to record nine or more strikeouts, and that’s a price that should intrigue bettors.