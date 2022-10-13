Popular Guardians-Yankees Same Game Parlay Worth Tracking
Zachary Cook
With the New York Yankees set to host the Cleveland Guardians for Game 2 of the ALDS, there’s a same-game parlay bettors are gravitating towards.
The game has been postponed tonight but will be made up tomorrow afternoon. Up to this point, 441 people have made the same game parlay on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
The bet includes the following:
Shane Bieber Over 5.5 Strikeouts
Nestor Cortes Over 4.5 Strikeouts
Steven Kwan to Record a Hit
Anthony Rizzo to Record a Hit
All four of these plays parlayed together give bettors a combined price of +1068, meaning if you place a $10 bet, you’ll pocket $106.80.
With that, let’s dive into the merit of placing a bet on this four-leg parlay.
Starting with the respective starting pitchers for this matchup, both Shane Bieber and Nestor Cortes have performed admirably for their clubs. Each should make life difficult for the opposition, evident by the low total set at just 6.5. Cortes has already made two starts against the Guardians this season, recording strikeout totals of six and eight in those matchups. With one of the legs listing Cortes set for him to record more than 4.5 strikeouts, it’s not difficult to see that happening. Regarding Bieber, the former AL Cy Young winner has struck out seven and eight batters in his two postseason appearances, leaving bettors confident that he should be able to hit the over 5.5 for his strikeout prop. As a result, it’s not hard to like the first two legs of this parlay.
Diving into the batters’ side of the equation, we’re looking toward Steven Kwan of the Guardians and Anthony Rizzo of the Yankees. In Game 1 of the ALDS, Rizzo mashed a two-run homer, while Kwan had a pair of hits. Both should get their fair share of at-bats, with each at the top of the lineup, providing some confidence that both will have hits.
There’s no doubt that hitting a same-game parlay is difficult, but there’s reason to like the prospects of this one.
