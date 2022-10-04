Pujols, Yastrzemski Best National League Player Props October 4

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Albert Pujols (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+560)

It’s been a historic month of September for multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals as they begin to envision life after Albert Pujols. One of the all-time best hitters in baseball will make his second last regular season appearance for the team when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s hard not to be impressed with how well Pujols has continued to swing the bat in September, specifically over the last seven days. Throughout that period, the Cards slugger has hit three home runs and compiled eight RBI while also boasting an otherworldly 1.654 OPS. Those numbers should continue to play well in tonight’s matchup with the Pirates, who will send right-hander J.T. Brubaker to the bump. Pujols has now homered in three of his last four games, and this is another pitcher he should continue to mash against. As a result, look towards Pujols home run prop, which continues to be a value price at +560.

Mike Yastrzemski (Giants) to Hit a Home Run (+500)

Even though offense and manufacturing runs have been a big concern for the San Francisco Giants, they still have players props to target. After winning 107 games last season and capturing the NL West, the Giants have fallen back to earth, which isn’t surprising when looking at the overall makeup of their roster. There are still things to like about this ball club, but they’re much closer to the team that took the field this year than the one that dominated last season. One of their players that’s been a significant offensive contributor is Mike Yastrzemski. The utility player has hit two home runs and tallied five RBI over his last 25 at-bats and is in an excellent position to find success against the struggling San Diego Padres starter Sean Manaea. Yastrzemski is currently listed at +500 to homer, and there’s a ton of value built into that price.

Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-140)

There might not be much to love offensively about what the Arizona Diamondbacks have done this year, but there’s plenty to be impressed with regarding their starting rotation. One of the best arms in the regular season’s second half has been D-backs starter Zac Gallen, who’s continued to improve into one of the toughest pitchers in the game. The right-hander owns a 12-3 record with a 2.46 ERA and 186 strikeouts on the campaign. He’s set to take on a Milwaukee Brewers squad that was just eliminated from qualifying for postseason play last night. In addition, the Brewers also strikeout at the fourth highest clip in MLB, which should play well with Gallen’s arsenal. Over his last six starts, Gallen has struck out seven or more batters in four of them, meaning targeting him to do the same tonight has some value at -140 against the offensively inept Brew Crew.