Rafael Devers Leaves Friday's Game for the Boston Red Sox

The Sox are calling the injury lower back pain which is concerning as that was the reason given for why Devers missed games earlier this week. Devers grimaced after swinging and missing a pitch during his at-bat in the fourth inning. The Sox have not stated when Devers may return to the lineup but what is known is that he won’t start Saturday.
Devers had a monster game in the loss to the Yankees on Thursday with two long home runs versus Gerrit Cole. Friday, however, didn’t go as well as Devers was held without a hit and then had to leave the game as the Yankees again beat the Sox, 12-5.
On Saturday, the Red Sox will once again play the Yankees. The Sox will have Kutter Crawford on the mound while the Yankees will go with Jordan Montgomery. The Red Sox are -120 (+1.5) on the run line and +136 on the money line, with an over/under of nine, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
