Rafael Devers Leaves Friday's Game for the Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers was forced to leave the game early for the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Low back pain for Devers. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 9, 2022

The Sox are calling the injury lower back pain which is concerning as that was the reason given for why Devers missed games earlier this week. Devers grimaced after swinging and missing a pitch during his at-bat in the fourth inning. The Sox have not stated when Devers may return to the lineup but what is known is that he won’t start Saturday.

Devers had a monster game in the loss to the Yankees on Thursday with two long home runs versus Gerrit Cole. Friday, however, didn’t go as well as Devers was held without a hit and then had to leave the game as the Yankees again beat the Sox, 12-5.

