Rafael Devers Out Again Monday vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox will take the field for a showdown against the Tampa Bay Rays without their All-Star third baseman. Rafael Devers will sit for his third straight game after suffering a back injury on Friday.

On Saturday, Devers was voted in as the starting third baseman for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game. It’s Devers’s second straight appearance in the mid-summer classic after he was named as a starter for last year’s festivities.

The Red Sox third baseman leads the league with 106 hits and is third in baseball with a .327 batting average. His .977 on-base plus slugging percentage is the best mark of his career. The talented slugger also has 19 home runs and 51 RBI on the year.

Tonight’s game is a razor-thin affair between a pair of teams separated by just 1.5 games in the AL East. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Sox as slight moneyline dogs at -106, while Tampa can be had for -110.