Rafael Devers Out of Boston Red Sox Lineup on Saturday
George Kurtz
Rafael Devers is not in the lineup Saturday for the Boston Red Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
There’s a chance Rafael Devers could go on the IL because of a right hamstring. That’s why he is not in the Red Sox lineup Saturday. Felt it during Friday’s game. J.D. Martinez still experiencing back spasms. Cora said he could return to the lineup tomorrow or Monday
Devers is dealing with right hamstring tightness that will cost him at least one start. Devers has been dealing with hamstring issues for about a month. Sox manager Alex Cora stated that there is a chance that this time Devers may need a stint on the injured list. This may be the prudent thing to do with the team quickly falling out of the playoff race. The Sox are three games behind the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the last wildcard spot in the American League but have lost three straight and seven of their previous ten games.
The Toronto Blue Jays obliterated the Red Sox on Friday, 28-5. They will look to even the series Saturday with Kutter Crawford on the mound. He will be up against Alex Manoah of the Jays. The Sox are -120 (+1.5) on the run line and +136 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.