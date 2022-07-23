Rafael Devers Out of Boston Red Sox Lineup on Saturday

Rafael Devers is not in the lineup Saturday for the Boston Red Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

There’s a chance Rafael Devers could go on the IL because of a right hamstring. That’s why he is not in the Red Sox lineup Saturday. Felt it during Friday’s game.

J.D. Martinez still experiencing back spasms. Cora said he could return to the lineup tomorrow or Monday — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 23, 2022

Devers is dealing with right hamstring tightness that will cost him at least one start. Devers has been dealing with hamstring issues for about a month. Sox manager Alex Cora stated that there is a chance that this time Devers may need a stint on the injured list. This may be the prudent thing to do with the team quickly falling out of the playoff race. The Sox are three games behind the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the last wildcard spot in the American League but have lost three straight and seven of their previous ten games.

