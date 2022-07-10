Rafael Devers Sitting Out Sunday Night Baseball vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will take to the field for their Sunday Night Baseball showdown against the New York Yankees without their All-Star third baseman. The Red Sox submitted their lineup card without Rafael Devers, the second of three games that the Silver Slugger is expected to miss after suffering a back injury on Friday.

Red Sox lineup: Duran CF, Vázquez C, Martinez DH, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Story 2B, Cordero 1B, Bradley RF, Dalbec 3B, Pivetta — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) July 10, 2022

On Saturday, Devers was voted in as the starting third baseman for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game. It’s Devers’s second straight appearance in the mid-summer classic after he was named as a starter in last year’s contest.

The Red Sox third baseman leads the league with 106 hits, churning 59 runs and knocking in 51. Moreover, his .977 on-base plus slugging percentage is the best mark of his career.

Bobby Dalbec is filling in for Devers again tonight after going 1-for-3 on Saturday.

The Red Sox can salvage a split of the four-game series against the MLB leaders with a win on Sunday; however, the odds are stacked against them. Boston enters the series finale as +118 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.