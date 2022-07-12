Rafael Devers Will DH For Red Sox vs. Rays Tonight
joecervenka
The Boston Red Sox will have one of their best hitters back in the lineup tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rafael Devers returns after missing the past three games with a lingering back issue.
Devers will hit third but will not patrol the hot corner on Tuesday. In an effort to keep his bat in the lineup and avoid re-injury, manager Alex Cora is keeping his slugger off the artificial turf at Tropicana Field as much as possible. Bobby Dalbec will get the call at third base.
Devers is having another stellar year in Boston, hitting .327 with a .384 on-base percentage, and .593 slugging rate. He leads the American League with 106 hits and is second in batting average.
The Red Sox will be getting another crucial return on Tuesday as starting pitcher Chris Sale will take the mound for the first time in over a year.
Newly anointed All-Star JD Martinez will have a planned night off.
The Sox are -120 moneyline favorites while Tampa sits at +102 with Corey Kluber (4-5, 3.62 ERA) on the mound, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.