Rafael Devers Will DH For Red Sox vs. Rays Tonight

The Boston Red Sox will have one of their best hitters back in the lineup tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rafael Devers returns after missing the past three games with a lingering back issue.

Devers will hit third but will not patrol the hot corner on Tuesday. In an effort to keep his bat in the lineup and avoid re-injury, manager Alex Cora is keeping his slugger off the artificial turf at Tropicana Field as much as possible. Bobby Dalbec will get the call at third base.

Devers is having another stellar year in Boston, hitting .327 with a .384 on-base percentage, and .593 slugging rate. He leads the American League with 106 hits and is second in batting average.

The Red Sox will be getting another crucial return on Tuesday as starting pitcher Chris Sale will take the mound for the first time in over a year.

Newly anointed All-Star JD Martinez will have a planned night off.

The Sox are -120 moneyline favorites while Tampa sits at +102 with Corey Kluber (4-5, 3.62 ERA) on the mound, per FanDuel Sportsbook.