Ramirez, Altuve Best American League Player Props July 5

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+370)

The Cleveland Guardians have been a big surprise in the American League this season, and Jose Ramirez’s production at the plate has been a critical cog in that. Ramirez hasn’t had a banner week of action, making this an excellent time to target a bounce-back performance. Ramirez has mashed 16 home runs, driven in 63 runs on the campaign, and is a power threat to go deep on any given MLB slate. Ramirez has been much better against right-handed starters this season, and that’s what he’ll to see tonight against the Detroit Tigers. In 198 at-bats against righties this season, Ramirez has a 1.035 OPS. Ramirez and the Guardians are set to take on Drew Hutchison of the Tigers, a pitcher he’s faired well against in a limited sample size. Ramirez has three hits in six at-bats against the right-hander, including one home run. Ramirez is listed at +370 to homer, which has value in this juicy matchup.

Jose Altuve (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits (+180)

The Houston Astros have continued to be one of the best teams in MLB and features many offensive weapons. There will likely be some value with the Astros’ offense on most slates, and tonight it appears to be with Jose Altuve. The Astros second baseman has once again posted good numbers, boasting a .895 OPS and 16 home runs. Houston will face Zack Greinke, who pitched with the club for the past two seasons. Greinke spent the first half of his career with his current team, the Kansas City Royals, and Altuve has loved this matchup in prior meetings. In 26 at-bats against Greinke, Altuve has hit .385, including one home run and four RBI. These numbers should play well at home for the Astros, with Altuve listed at +180 to record a multi-hit game.

Jameson Taillon (Yankees) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-132)

The New York Yankees have been a great story this season, boasting the league’s best record. Good pitching has been a key to their success, and the Yankees have received that from tonight’s starter, Jameson Taillon. Taillon has posted a 9-1 record with a 3.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts on the campaign. This game will be Taillon’s return to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates, which should amp him up for this start. Not only has Taillon been consistent with his record and ERA, but you should be able to target his strikeout props in most matchups. Taillon has an alternate strikeout prop tonight listed at five, priced at -132. There isn’t a lot of value in that number, but there is some cost certainty with how frequently he’s hit it. Over his past eight starts, Taillon has struck out five or more batters in six, and tonight he’s going up against a Pirates team that strikes out at the third-highest rate in MLB. With that, this is a difficult prop not to target.