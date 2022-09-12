Ramirez, Altuve Best American League Player Props September 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The Cleveland Guardians are in a tight race for the AL Central, with two teams breathing down their necks. They’ll need the offense to step up and continue to be counted on in this matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. Pitching has been the most significant part of the team’s success, and it’s one of the reasons why they hold the lead in the AL Central. The offense has been up and down at times, but some pieces still warrant consideration in good matchups. The Angels are set to send left-hander Reid Detmers to the bump, and although he’s been strong in 2022, there have been some Guardians batters with found success against him. One of those hitters is their powerful slugging third baseman Jose Ramirez, who’s slowly but surely picking things up of late. Ramirez has hit 26 home runs, including one off of Detmers in four at-bats against him. There’s value in targeting his home run prop tonight, priced at +330.

Jose Altuve (Astros) to Record 2+ Hits (+190)

The Houston Astros haven’t struggled a lot in 2022 and continue to lead the American League with a 5.5-game edge over the New York Yankees. Regardless of what you think about this team, they’ll continue to be a tough out in the postseason, especially with all the experience they boast on their roster. One player that has continued to perform is second baseman Jose Altuve. Altuve has mashed 24 home runs and has an impressive .894 OPS, which should continue to play well for him against the struggling Detroit Tigers. The home side will be sending left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to the bump, and this is a matchup that’s been favorable for the Astros infielder. In 16 at-bats against him, Altuve has hit .375, including two home runs. Altuve is listed at +190 to record a multi-hit game, and there’s value in that number.

Framber Valdez (Astros) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-113)

We’ve already looked at the Astros for a piece of their lineup tonight, but there’s also likely some value with their starting pitcher, who’s been one of the most consistent arms. Framber Valdez has continued to post quality start after quality start, and it’s difficult to imagine that not continuing against the Detroit Tigers. Valdez has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 19 and has continued to be a competitor for the AL Cy Young award. The lefty has posted a 14-5 record with a 2.65 ERA and 161 strikeouts, while the Tigers are a bottom-third team in the league in strikeouts per game. Valdez is listed at -113 to record seven or more strikeouts tonight, and he’s done that in four of his last five starts.