Ramirez, Bogaerts Best American League Player Props August 9

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Cleveland Guardians have been hanging around in the American League playoff picture, and there’s plenty to like about their matchup against the lowly Detroit Tigers. Expectations were much higher for Detroit this season with some young talent and veterans entering the fold, but they’ve largely disappointed. Tonight’s pitching matchup should favor the visiting Guardians, with multiple Cleveland hitters having found success against the Tigers’ scheduled starting pitcher, Tyler Alexander. The lefthander has been somewhat consistent for the Tigers, but there’s value in this matchup for some Guardians’ batters that warrant consideration. Big slugger Jose Ramirez is one of those hitters, which has seen him hit .333 in 12 at-bats against Alexander, including one longball. Ramirez is listed at +350 to homer, and that’s a value price for a hitter that’s already mashed 21 home runs this season.

Xander Bogaerts (Red Sox) to Record 2+ Hits (+260)

The offense hasn’t been a big problem for the Boston Red Sox this season, and they’ll continue to need plenty of that throughout the final two months if they have postseason aspirations. Multiple bats in this lineup can drive the baseball out of the yard and play small ball. One of the leaders in that category for the Red Sox has been Xander Bogaerts, who continues to put up big numbers for the club in the middle of their lineup. The shortstop has hit .311 this year and a .835 OPS, which certainly plays as one of MLB’s more premier contact hitters. The Red Sox are set to go up against the Atlanta Braves, who send a former AL East pitcher to the hill, Charlie Morton. Morton has been fine with a 4.09 ERA, but Bogaerts has found the recipe for solving him in the past, owning a .344 average against him in 32 at-bats. Targeting him to record a multi-hit game tonight makes a lot of sense, especially considering the value price of +260 that prop currently sits at.

Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+124)

The Toronto Blue Jays lost the opener of their series with the Baltimore Orioles last night, but there’s a lot to like about their prospects tonight. They should hold a significant advantage on the mound with Alek Manoah. Manoah has already made one start against the Orioles this year, pitching six shutout innings and striking out seven batters. Those numbers should continue to play well in this matchup, with Manoah owning a 2.45 ERA and 119 strikeouts on the campaign. One of the big righthander’s alternate strikeout props is listed at six, a number that has value at +124. With Manoah already having a dominant performance against the O’s this season, it’s not difficult to expect another one of those outings here tonight on the road.