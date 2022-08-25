Ramirez, Polanco Best American League Player Props August 25

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+330)

The Cleveland Guardians and Seattle Mariners are set to begin an important series later this afternoon, and there are some value plays to target in this matchup. The M’s have gotten some solid pitching in 2022, but there have been some up-and-down trends from the back half of their rotation, which makes Marco Gonzales a prime target for Guardians batters. Jose Ramirez broke out in a big way for the Guardians in the team’s shutout of the San Diego Padres yesterday, clubbing two home runs. Ramirez has only faced off with Gonzales on four occasions, but he has three hits off him. With Ramirez breaking out of his slump, now is the time to target his home run prop, currently listed at +330.

Jorge Polanco (Twins) to Record 2+ Hits (+340)

Things haven’t been going well for the Minnesota Twins lately, and as a result, they’ve fallen to four games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Still, there’s some offense on this team that’s helped keep them alive in the race. The Twins are set to take on the surging Houston Astros, but they’ll send one of their backend starters to the bump this evening in Luis Garcia. That doesn’t mean Garcia has been bad, but multiple Twins batters have been able to find success against him in prior meetings. One of those batters has been Jorge Polanco, who’s tallied a .375 batting average against him in eight at-bats, along with one home run and two RBI. Polanco has a .286 average over the last seven games and has been heating up, meaning targeting his price of +340 to record a multi-hit game makes a lot of sense.

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (+120)

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking to continue their dominance of the Boston Red Sox by completing the sweep tonight. The Blue Jays’ offseason addition Kevin Gausman has been great, posting a 9-9 record with a 2.99 ERA and 149 strikeouts. Not only has Gausman been great for the entirety of this season, but he’s also found success in three matchups against the Red Sox. Gausman has pitched 20 innings in those appearances while allowing just three earned runs and striking out 29 batters. Gausman is currently listed at +120 to strike out seven or more tonight, and this should be a bet that’s popular on this slate of games and is also our favorite prop to target.