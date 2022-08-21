Rangers Activate Kole Calhoun from 10-Day IL

The Texas Rangers don’t have much left to play for, but that isn’t going to stop them from putting their best foot forward. The Rangers are 10.5 games back of the last AL wild card spot and 22.0 out of the division, leaving little hope they could make a playoff push.
Nevertheless, they’ll get regular back in the dugout on Sunday, as outfielder Kole Calhoun has been activated off the 10-day injured list. Calhoun is expected to be in the lineup for the series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
Roster moves for Sunday: – OF Kole Calhoun activated from 10-day Injured List – INF/OF Josh Smith optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Calhoun’s effectiveness at the plate has taken a hit this season, with the 34-year-old compiling a .632 on-base plus slugging percentage. Still, he’s contributed 43 runs batted in and come around to score 35 times while spending most of his time near the bottom of the batting order.
His return didn’t impact the line at FanDuel Sportsbook, as the Rangers have been holding steady as +164 underdogs for Sunday’s matinee.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.