Rangers, Angels American League Best Bets for June 16

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Rangers (-146) vs. Detroit Tigers (+124) Total: 9 (O+100, U-122)

The Texas Rangers will visit the Detroit Tigers for a four-game weekend series from Comerica Park. The Rangers enter this series after losing two-of-three games to the Houston Astros, while the Tigers were swept by the Chicago White Sox. These clubs enter on losing streaks, with the Rangers losers of two straight, while the Tigers have now lost four straight. These two clubs will have big hills to climb to get back in the American League playoff race, which should see the Rangers have an advantage on the mound tonight. The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Martin Perez of the Rangers taking on Beau Brieske of the Tigers. The Rangers left-hander has been dominant, which isn’t something we’ve been able to say before, with his previous career-best ERA being 3.62 back in 2013. However, this season, the lefty owns a 4-2 record with a 2.18 ERA and 60 strikeouts, while Brieske holds a 1-5 record with a 4.34 ERA and 31 punchouts. Some of the Rangers bats have begun to show some consistency, and with what Perez has done this season, it isn’t easy to look away from the plus-money value on the run line at +114.

Best Bet: Rangers run line -1.5 (+114)

Los Angeles Angels (-118) vs. Seattle Mariners (+100) Total: 7 (O-122, U+100)

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will collide for a five-game weekend series from T-Mobile Park. Neither of these squads has shown much consistency over the past month and a half and have lost ground in the AL West. The Angels own a 2-8 record over their past ten games and have lost three straight, while the Mariners are 5-5 over that same stretch. The good news for the visitors is that they’ll have their streak stopper on the mound, who ended the team’s 14-game slide against the Boston Red Sox. Tonight’s pitching matchup is expected to feature Shohei Ohtani of the Angels taking on George Kirby of the Mariners. Ohtani has been improving after a slow start but has still been on a rollercoaster after how good he looked last season. The Angels right-hander has a 4-4 record with a 3.64 ERA and 71 strikeouts, while Kirby owns a 1-1 record with a 3.65 ERA and 35 punchouts. There hasn’t been much to celebrate with this Angels team after a great start and then a terrible month of play. The Mariners haven’t looked any better, and nothing stands out from their perspective in this matchup. With Ohtani on the mound for the Angels, he’s at least presented some stability when pitching, which should help LA get out of this slump and start the series on the right foot.

Best Bet: Angels moneyline (-118)