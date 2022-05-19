Rangers-Astros: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Houston Astros are set to play host to the Texas Rangers for Game 2 of their four-game series tonight from Minute Maid Park.

Martin Perez of the Rangers will be opposed by Christian Javier on the bump tonight in what should be a good pitching duel.

Both pitchers have already had solid starts against each team this year when Perez went seven innings back on April 28th and allowed just one earned run, while Javier pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on April 27th.

These two clubs already met earlier this season in a four-game series that saw the Astros win three-of-four games.

When and Where is Rangers-Astros?

Rangers: 11-19 | Astros: 17-15

Date: 05/20/2022 | First Pitch: 8:10 PM ET

Location: Houston, Texas | Stadium: Minute Maid Park

How to Watch Rangers-Astros?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Rangers-Astros

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Rangers Stay Hot Against Surging Astros?

Martin Perez has been very good to start the season for Texas, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.01 ERA and 33 strikeouts. The Astros are familiar with Perez and that could be used to their advantage, but Perez has looked like a different pitcher early this season, which could puzzle Houston’s batters.

Rangers Projected Lineup:

DH Brad Miller

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

CF Adolis Garcia

RF Kole Calhoun

C Jonah Heim

1B Nate Lowe

3B Andy Ibanez

LF Eli White

Starting Pitcher: Martin Perez

Will the Astros Build-Off Early Season Success vs the Rangers?

After a slow start to begin the regular season, the Houston Astros have been one of the hottest teams in MLB and they’ll look to continue that this weekend against the Rangers. The Rangers entered this series playing some good baseball, but the Astros have had their number in prior seasons.

Astros Projected Lineup:

2B Jose Altuve

LF Michael Brantley

3B Aledmys Diaz

DH Yordan Alvarez

1B Yuli Gurriel

RF Kyle Tucker

CF Chas McCormick

SS Jeremy Pena

C Martin Maldonado

Starting Pitcher: Christian Javier