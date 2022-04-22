Rangers-Athletics : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'
The Oakland Athletics are set to play host to the Texas Rangers for a three-game weekend series beginning tonight at the Oakland Coliseum. It’s been a disappointing start to the year for the Rangers, while the Athletics have continued trucking along, despite moving out some key pieces this winter.
When and Where is Rangers-Athletics?
Rangers: 3-9 | Athletics: 8-6 Date: 04/22/2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET Location: Oakland, California | Stadium: Oakland Coliseum
How to Watch Rangers-Athletics?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, Heidi Watney
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, point spread, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sean Murphy has been a really nice story for the Athletics so far this season and has already hit three home runs and driven in eleven runs. Murphy is +610 to homer tonight against Glenn Otto and the Rangers.
Struggling Rangers Look to Get Back on Track
The Rangers went out this offseason and made two big splashes in signing Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. Neither has gotten off to a great start to the season and Texas will need much more from them if they have any hopes of turning it around.
Rangers Projected Lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
C Mitch Garver
RF Adolis Garcia
LF Nick Solak
1B Nate Lowe
3B Charlie Culberson
DH Andy Ibanez
CF Eli White
Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto
Is the Athletics Early Success Sustainable?
Even after selling off a ton of pieces this offseason, the Athletics have gotten off to a good start this season, posting an 8-6 record through 14 games. The question is though, can they continue to sustain that level of success for a full 162 game schedule?
