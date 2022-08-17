Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels

Hired as the team’s general manager in October 2005, Daniels became the youngest GM in MLB history at 28 years old before he was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in 2013.
During Daniels’s tenure, the Rangers made two World Series appearances (2010, 2011) but fell short both times.
However, recent years have not been kind to the team, with Texas on pace to secure its sixth-consecutive losing season (52-64). This despite Daniels handing out massive contracts to shortstop Corey Seager (ten-year, $325 million) and second baseman Marcus Semien (seven-year, $175 million).
Replacing Daniels will be Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young, who has been with the organization for the past two seasons.
Replacing Daniels will be Executive Vice President & General Manager Chris Young, who has been with the organization for the past two seasons.
