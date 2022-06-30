Rangers-Mets: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV 'Friday Night Baseball'
Zachary Cook
The NL East-leading New York Mets and Texas Rangers will kick off a three-game weekend series on Friday night from Citi Field.
Chris Bassitt of the Mets is set to take on Glenn Otto of the Rangers in this series opener. Bassitt owns a 6-5 record with a 4.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts, while Otto is 4-3 with a 5.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts. These two pitchers aren’t exactly at the top of their respective games, which could create some offense in Game 1.
When and Where is Rangers-Mets?
Rangers: 36-38 | Mets: 47-29 Date: July 1, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET Location: Flushing, New York | Stadium: Citi Field
How to Watch Rangers-Mets?
TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App Announcers: Melanie Newman, Chris Young, Hannah Keyser, and Brooke Fletcher
You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.
How to Bet Rangers-Mets
Moneyline: Rangers/Mets | Run Line -1.5: Rangers/Mets | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Will the Rangers Find Consistency Against the Mets?
The Rangers have been a middle-of-the-pack team this season, and they haven’t been able to put together a hot stretch to get back in the American League playoff picture. Sitting two games below .500 entering this series, the Rangers are just four games out of the third wild card position in the AL. However, taking on the struggling Mets could be what the Rangers need.
Rangers Projected Lineup:
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
C Mitch Garver
RF Kole Calhoun
3B Jonah Heim
CF Adolis Garcia
1B Nate Lowe
DH Andy Ibanez
LF Steele Walker
Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto
Will the Mets Continue to Struggle Against the Mediocre Rangers?
Bassitt began his tenure with the Mets in a positive fashion, but it’s been somewhat of a mixed bag since then. He owns a 4.70 ERA in June, which has him over 4.50 for the second consecutive month. There hasn’t been much consistency with him from a game-to-game basis of late, so it’s difficult to predict what to expect from him in this matchup against the Rangers.
