Rangers SS Corey Seager Not in Starting Lineup Thursday
Doug Ziefel
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager will get a rest day as his club begins the second half of the season against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Seager did not receive much of a pause during the All-Star break. He competed in the Home Run Derby on Monday and made an appearance in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Then flew across the country from Los Angeles to Miami to be with his club on Wednesday. So, if anyone on the Rangers could use an extra day’s rest, it’s Seager.
Texas Rangers Betting Odds
Seager’s absence is substantial for this Texas lineup in today’s matchup. He’s had an excellent year for the Rangers, entering the second half hitting .251 with 22 homers and 52 RBI. His absence alone has created value for the Marlins, who opened as -125 favorites. So, head over to Fanduel Sportsbook and take advantage of Seager’s day off.
