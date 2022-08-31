Rays Ace Shane McClanahan 'Optimistic' About Shoulder Injury

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays ace Shane McClanahan does not expect to miss much time with his left shoulder injury.

McClanahan was scratched just before Tuesday’s scheduled start against the Miami Marlins due to left shoulder impingement.

“We’re actually pretty optimistic about it,” said McClanahan. “We don’t think it’s anything major, hopefully. And I think we’re going to be all right…We’ve got to get some more clarity on it, do some further stuff. But as of right now, I think ‘cautiously optimistic’ is the right word for it.”

Topkin writes, “If an MRI and further evaluation planned for Wednesday confirm an impingement in the rotator cuff, and if a cortisone shot — the usual course of treatment — helps, McClanahan could potentially miss just two weeks and return in his usual form.”

The 25-year-old has blossomed into one of baseball’s elite arms, posting an 11-5 record to go along with a 2.20 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, and a 182/30 strikeout to walk ratio across 24 starts.

