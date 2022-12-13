Rays and Zach Eflin Finalize 3-Year Contract

The Tampa Bay Rays add yet another solid starter to an already strong rotation. On Tuesday, Zach Eflin and the Rays put the final touches on a three-year, $40 million contract, the richest in franchise history. The original agreement was made back on December 1st and was just made official two weeks later.

Eflin spent last season split between the Philadelphia Phillies’ starting rotation and bullpen. The 28-year-old started 13 games and made seven appearances out of the pen. Eflin went 3-5 with a 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 65 strikeouts, and one save in 75.2 innings.

After being a Sandwich pick of the San Diego Padres in 2012, Eflin spent his entire seven-year career with the Phillies. The right-hander sports a 36-45 career mark in 115 starts to go along with a 4.49 ERA, 1.30 ERA, and 552 strikeouts in 659.1 innings pitched.

