Rays, Astros American League Best Bets for July 12

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (-120) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (+102) Total: 7.5 (O -102, U -124)

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will collide for Game 2 of a four-game series tonight from Tropicana Field. The Red Sox erased a 5-1 deficit last night, but the Rays still managed to come out on top and double up the Red Sox 10-5. The Red Sox enter this matchup with a 0.5-game lead on the Rays for the top Wild Card position in the American League. Tampa Bay has a record of 6-4 over their past ten games, while Boston is 4-6 over that same stretch. Both of these clubs know the importance of this series, and you’re likely to see a lot of fireworks over the next three days.

The opening contest in this series saw a combined 15 runs scored, but that’s not the expectation for Game 2, with the total set at 7.5. The second pitching matchup will feature the season debut of Chris Sale for the Red Sox taking on Corey Kluber of the Rays. Last season in minimal appearances, Sale posted a 5-1 record with a 3.16 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Kluber has a 4-5 record this season, with a 3.62 ERA and 72 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see how far the Red Sox let Sale pitch in this contest, but Kluber should hold an edge in this spot with how consistent he’s been this season for Tampa Bay. Sale is capable of great things, but it’s hard to know what you’ll get out of him in his first big league start this season.

The Rays have a solid home record this season of 26-17 and should hold value on the moneyline at +102.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (+102)

Houston Astros (-130) vs. Los Angeles Angels (+110) Total: 8 (O -114, U -106)

The Houston Astros will visit the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series beginning tonight from Angel Stadium. The Astros are running away with the AL West and hold a 12-game lead in the division, along with a 19-game lead over the Angels. The Astros are 8-2 over their past ten games, while the Angels are 2-8 over that same stretch, losing four straight. The Astros have dominated the AL West, and there’s a lot to like about them as they head into this series with the Angels. It’s hard to envision that the Angels have fallen off this much after a great start to the season, but that’s what fans have come to expect from this organization over the past five seasons.

The opening pitching matchup in this series should be a good one between two high-quality arms. The Angels haven’t received much consistency from their rotation, but Noah Syndergaard has been good when he’s taken the mound. The Astros will counter with Luis Garcia in this matchup. Syndergaard has a 5-7 record, with a 3.84 ERA and 55 strikeouts, while Garcia is 7-5 with a 3.81 ERA and 87 punchouts. Even with a quality pitching matchup, the total is still set at eight, with the under owning better value at -106.

Houston has been dominant, but especially against AL West competition. They are priced at -130 on the moneyline, and you can argue that the price should be higher. With that, leaning towards the red-hot Astros’ moneyline looks like the more intelligent wager.

Best Bet: Astros moneyline (-130)