Rays, Blue Jays American League Best Bets for September 7

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+144) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-172) Total: 7 (O -118, U -104)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will conclude a three-game series tonight from Tropicana Field. The Rays picked up victories in the first two matchups and combined to outscore the Red Sox 12-7. It’s no secret that it’s been a struggle for the Red Sox against AL East opposition, which is a big reason they’ve underachieved. Entering this matchup, the Rays have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Red Sox are 5-5 over that same sample size. Tampa Bay currently occupies the top Wild Card seed in the American League, and a big reason for that is their dominance of the Red Sox. There’s potential for that to continue as the Rays are sizable favorites on the moneyline at -172.

Even though their rotation is scattered with injuries, the Rays still have much more to offer than the Red Sox. The home side will send lefthander Jeffrey Springs to the bump, while the Red Sox will be countering with righty Nick Pivetta. The Rays lefty owns a 7-4 record, paired with a 2.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts, while Pivetta is 9-10 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 punchouts. Neither side has much experience against the opposition in this matchup, which should favor the Rays, who send a more talented arm to the mound.

Even though Springs recorded a losing effort in August to the Red Sox, he’s been pitching well since that appearance with more consistency than Pivetta. With how the Rays have outscored the Red Sox, it’s challenging to avoid targeting them at home tonight on the run line, priced at +126.

Best Bet: Rays run line (+126)

Toronto Blue Jays (-154) vs. Baltimore Orioles (+130) Total: 7.5 (O -108, U -112)

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are set to conclude their four-game series tonight from Camden Yards. The Blue Jays opened things up on Monday by sweeping a doubleheader before the O’s responded with a 9-6 victory in last night’s Game 3. The Orioles are trying to chase down the Blue Jays for the third Wild Card position in the American League and currently trail by 3.5 games. For an Orioles team that was expected to be in the cellar of the AL East, this squad has shown a bright future ahead of them. The Blue Jays have posted a 7-3 record over their past ten games, while the Orioles are 5-5 over that same stretch.

Pitching should be the main attraction, with both clubs sending quality starters to the bump. The visiting Blue Jays will send sophomore starter Alek Manoah, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer. The Blue Jays’ righthander owns a 13-7 record, paired with a 2.48 ERA and 153 strikeouts, while Kremer is 6-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 68 punchouts. In August, these two faced off, and Kremer pitched better. However, it’s not challenging to see Manoah continuing his hot streak, where he’s allowed one earned run or less in his last three appearances.

With Manoah trending up and the Blue Jays’ potential to separate themselves from the Orioles in the standings, this is an excellent matchup to target them. Toronto’s bats have been finding some consistency, and with one of their best arms on the mound, it’s hard not to look towards the Blue Jays on the run line at +112.

Best Bet: Blue Jays run line (+112)