Rays' Brandon Lowe Could be Activated off IL Wednesday
Grant White
It has not been a banner year for Brandon Lowe. The Tampa Bay Rays second baseman has been in and out of the lineup throughout the season, missing time with various injuries. Most recently, Lowe has been limited by elbow and triceps injuries, which have kept him out since August 27.
However, according to Marc Topkin, Lowe’s progressing in his rehabilitation and could return to the lineup when eligible on Wednesday.
#Rays Lowe (elbow/triceps) also improving, took ground balls and swings. He is eligible on Wednesday
Lowe’s ineffectiveness could be related to his ongoing ailments. The former All-Star has finished top ten in MVP voting in each of the last two seasons but has just a .724 on-base plus slugging percentage this year.
Mainly, Yu Chang has replaced Lowe at second, although Isaac Paredes has taken over Sunday against the New York Yankees.
The Rays have closed the gap in the AL East standings, trailing the Yankees by just 4.0 games heading into today’s action. Still, FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa priced as +104 underdogs as they look to complete the three-game sweep of their division rivals.
