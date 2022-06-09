Rays' Closer Andrew Kittredge Headed for Extended Stay on IL
Doug Ziefel
Rays manager Kevin Cash revealed that his closer, Andrew Kittredge, is headed for elbow surgery. The surgery will remove loose bodies from his elbow and likely keep him on the shelf for a minimum of one month. This season, the 32-year-old right-hander has been excellent for the Rays, holding a 3.15 ERA with five saves and 14 strikeouts over 20 innings.
Cash will likely employ a closer by committee until Kittredge can return. However, a closer by committee is nothing new for the Rays, as Kittredge was one of four Rays relievers who had three or more saves this season. That means the ninth inning is in experienced hands as one of Colin Poche, Brooks Raley, or Ryan Thompson will be given the ball with confidence going forward.
Rays Odds to Win the American League
The loss of Kittredge only brings minor uncertainty to the back end of the bullpen. However, Tampa Bay should have a little issue navigating the injury as they remain one of the best teams in the American League. They are currently undervalued to win the American League as they have the fifth-best odds at +1000 despite being seven games behind the New York Yankees.
