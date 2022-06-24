Rays' Jonathan Aranda Set to Make Big League Debut
Doug Ziefel
Middle infielder Jonathan Aranda is set to make his big league debut on Friday. Aranda originally signed with the Rays back in 2016 as an 18-year-old. Since then, he has crafted many of his tools in the minor leagues and earned this opportunity with the big club. He put together a solid season in 2021 at Double-A. Aranda hit .325 with ten homers and 58 RBI. He continued to have success this year at Triple-A, as prior to his recall, Aranda was hitting .310 with 11 homers and 40 RBI.
Aranda is the 18th best prospect in the Rays’ system, according to Fangraphs, and the hope in Tampa is that he joins the list of infielders developed by the organization. We have already seen Wander Franco, Vidal Brujan, and Tayor Walls come up and have success at the big league level. He’s flashed all his tools in the minors; now, all that is left to see is whether he can capitalize on this opportunity and show what he’s capable of in the majors.
