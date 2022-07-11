Rays Lose Wander Franco For 5-8 Weeks

The Tampa Bay Rays could be without their star infielder for as long as two months. Just a day after being placed on the 10-day injured list, the team announced Wander Franco will undergo hamate bone surgery on his right wrist on Tuesday. According to Rays beat reporter for the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, Franco is expected to miss anywhere between five and eight weeks of action.

Taylor Walls should get the majority of starts at short, and the team also recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda for depth.

It’s been a frustrating season for Franco, who has played in just 58 of Tampa’s 85 games. The 21-year-old is hitting .260 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and 34 runs in 227 at-bats in 2022.

Tampa Bay opens a crucial four-game set with division rivals, the Boston Red Sox, tonight. The banged-up Rays come into the series 1.5 games back of Boston for second place in the AL East.

