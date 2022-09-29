Rays, Mariners American League Best Bets for September 29

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Rays (-116) vs. Cleveland Guardians (-102) Total: 6.5 (O -120, U +100)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians are set to conclude a three-game series tonight from Progressive Field. The opening matchup saw the Rays pick up a 6-5 victory before the Guardians got in the win column in Game 2 by a score of 2-1. Cleveland has already clinched the AL Central and is locked into the number three seed in the American League, while the Rays are 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top Wild Card spot in the AL. The Guardians have played solid to conclude September, owning an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Rays are 4-6 over that same sample size. With the Guardians already punching their playoff ticket and the Rays well on their way to doing so, the only real consequences of this game come from seeding in the playoff picture. Both teams are very close on the moneyline, demonstrating how tight this third matchup should be.

Both pitching staffs have been a strength for their teams, which should be evident in this matchup. The visiting Rays are set to send left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the bump, while the Guardians will counter with right-hander Cal Quantrill. There’s a lot to like about both arms, Springs owning a 9-4 record with a 2.56 ERA and 136 strikeouts, while Quantrill is 14-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 120 punchouts. It’s hard to give one side a clear edge, knowing both arms bring a lot of good qualities to the table.

After seeing a solid pitching duel last night where the teams combined for just three runs, don’t be surprised if there’s a similar result in the rubber match. The total for this matchup is set at just 6.5, but with these two highly competent arms, that number still feels high. Targeting the under 6.5 at +100 makes sense.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (+100)

Texas Rangers (+104) vs. Seattle Mariners (-122) Total: 7 (O -112, U -108)

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will face off for Game 3 of their series tonight from T-Mobile Park. The Rangers opened the series with a 5-0 victory, and the Mariners responded with a 3-1 win last night. Texas has one job in this matchup, and it’s to continue playing spoiler as the Mariners look to hold onto the final Wild Card position in the American League. Things haven’t been easy for them lately, posting a 4-6 record over their past ten. The problem for the Mariners in the second half of September is they’ve often found themselves playing down to their competition, which has been a cause for concern as they look to make their first playoff appearance in 20 years.

Pitching should be the highlight of this matchup, with both teams sending quality arms to the bump. The visiting Rangers are expected to send right-hander Jon Gray to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with left-hander Marco Gonzales. The Rangers veteran righty owns a 7-7 record with a 3.64 ERA and 126 strikeouts, while Gonzales is 10-15 with a 4.05 ERA and 94 punchouts. What’s interesting about this matchup is that Gray has posted a near-four ERA on the road. Gonzales has been much better at home with a 3.36 ERA in 15 starts. That should give the Mariners a slight advantage on the mound in this series finale.

The Mariners have much more to play for in this matchup, and there’s a lot of value in their price at home. Seattle is priced at -122 on the moneyline, which warrants consideration tonight.

Best Bet: Mariners moneyline (-122)