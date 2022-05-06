Rays-Mariners : How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

Overview

The Seattle Mariners are struggling and have lost four straight games, but will look to get back on track tonight when they host the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays have won three of four games against the Mariners this season and that should bode well for them again in Game 2 of their four-game series tonight. After a surprisingly hot start, the Mariners have since posted a 2-8 record over their last ten.

When and Where is Rays-Mariners?

Rays: 16-10 | Mariners: 12-14

Date: 05/6/2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 PM ET

Location: Seattle, Washington | Stadium: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch Rays-Mariners?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Rays-Mariners

Moneyline: Rays +114 | Mariners -134

Spread: Rays +1.5 (-215) | Mariners -1.5 (+176)

Total: 7 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, there are several bets offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Mariners have struggled of late, but they do have their best starting pitcher this season on the mound tonight. That should give the Mariners an edge in this game and the value you’re getting on the run line with Seattle may be too good to pass up tonight.

Can the Rays Continue Their Success Against Mariners?

Tampa Bay has been a pitching factory over the last decade and they continue to boast strong arms and that will continue tonight with Matt Wisler on the mound. The right-hander has started the year with a record of 1-0 and has eleven strikeouts, paired with an ERA of 1.50.

Rays Projected Lineup:

1B Yandy Diaz

SS Wander Franco

RF Manuel Margot

LF Randy Arozarena

DH Harold Ramirez

3B Isaac Paredes

C Mike Zunino

2B Taylor Walls

CF Kevin Kiermaier

Starting Pitcher: Matt Wisler

When will the Mariners Break Out of Their Slump?

The Mariners certainly have the right starting pitcher on the mound if they have hopes of ending their current four-game slide. Logan Gilbert has posted a record of 4-0 on the young season and boasts an ERA of just 0.64.

Mariners Projected Lineup:

2B Abraham Toro

1B Ty France

SS J.P. Crawford

3B Eugenio Suarez

CF Julio Rodriguez

LF Jesse Winker

C Luis Torrens

RF Dylan Moore

DH Adam Frazier

Starting Pitcher: Logan Gilbert