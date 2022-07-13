Rays, Orioles American League Best Bets for July 13

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Red Sox (+160) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-190) Total: 7 (O -102, U -120)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will play Game 3 of their four-game series from Tropicana Field. The Rays have pulled out two victories to open the series, including a 3-2 win last night, and they’ll be in a great position to make that three straight with the matchup on the mound tonight. With two consecutive wins, the Rays now sit half a game ahead of the Red Sox for the top Wild Card position in the American League. The Rays enter this contest with a 6-4 record over their past ten games, while the Red Sox are 4-6 over that same stretch. The Rays currently own a 27-17 home record this season, while the Red Sox are 24-21 as the visitors.

Game 3 of this series is expected to feature the front-runner for the AL Cy Young award in Shane McClanahan of the Rays, taking on Josh Winckowski of the Red Sox. McClanahan has been excellent this season, posting a 9-3 record with a 1.73 ERA and 141 strikeouts. Winckowski has a 3-3 record with a 4.35 ERA and 21 strikeouts. Despite those solid numbers for the Red Sox starter, it’s hard to say that the Rays don’t have a significant advantage on the mound. McClanahan has allowed less than two earned runs in each of his past six starts, and there’s so much consistency to his game right now that it’s difficult to look away from the Rays.

Last night’s contest was a much closer affair than Game 1, but with McClanahan on the mound, there’s value present on the Rays winning by multiple runs in this third matchup. The Rays are sizeable favorites on the moneyline at -190, so consider their run line at +118.

Best Bet: Rays run line (+118)

Baltimore Orioles (+120) vs. Chicago Cubs (-142) Total: 8 (O -115, U -105)

The red-hot Baltimore Orioles are set to visit the friendly confines of Wrigley Field tonight to take on the Chicago Cubs for Game 2 of their series. The Orioles opened up this two-game set last night by doubling up the Cubs 4-2, giving the O’s a ninth straight victory. The Orioles are the hottest team in the big leagues right now, with a 9-1 record over their past ten, while the Cubs are struggling, having lost five straight. With their most recent win streak, the Orioles now sit at .500 on the season with a 44-44 record while sitting two games out of a Wild Card spot.

Game 2 of this series will feature a quality pitching matchup, with Spenser Watkins of the Orioles taking on Justin Steele of the Cubs. Watkins has a 2-1 record with a 4.15 ERA and 26 strikeouts, while Steele is 3-5 with a 4.13 ERA and 76 punchouts. The Orioles bats have woken up in July, and there’s likely some value in them facing off with a left-hander today in Steele. Neither of these two starting pitchers has faced the opposition, and the Orioles have been finding ways to win, which should give you more confidence in the visitors tonight.

The Orioles are looking for a double-digit win streak, which holds value on the moneyline. Look towards the Orioles at +120, and with how well this team is playing, that number should be challenging to pass up on this slate of games.

Best Bet: Orioles moneyline (+120)