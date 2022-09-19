Rays, Orioles American League Best Bets for September 19

There are multiple games tonight on the American League schedule, and there’s value to be found. Below, you can find our AL best bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Astros (+102) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (-120) Total: 7 (O-104, U-118)

The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Tropicana Field. The Astros are coming off winning three of four over the Oakland Athletics on the weekend, while the Rays won two-of-three games against the Texas Rangers. Entering this matchup, the Astros have all but locked up the AL West and are continuing their vigorous pursuit of the top seed in the American League, while the Rays currently occupy the second wild-card spot. Houston has continued to be a dominant threat and posted an 8-2 record over their past ten games, while the Rays are 4-6 over that same stretch but have won two in a row. It’s not a surprise that the Rays certainly have much more to play for at this point in the season in terms of securing their playoff spot, while they should have the advantage on the mound in this opening matchup.

Pitching has undoubtedly been a strength of both clubs, but the Rays are sending one of their more consistent arms to the bump in this contest, and that likely equates to why they’re favorites tonight. The visiting Astros are set to send right-hander Luis Garcia to the mound, while the Rays will be countering with Drew Rasmussen. Garcia has posted a 12-8 record, paired with a 4.04 ERA and 143 strikeouts, while the Rays’ righty is 10-5 with a 2.77 ERA and 114 strikeouts. In addition to Rasmussen’s stellar numbers, he’s also been elite when pitching at home, owning a 6-1 record with a sparkling 1.97 ERA.

The Astros might have the better record and roster in this matchup, but you can likely still see the value that’s present here with the Rays on the moneyline. Tampa Bay concluded their series with the Rangers on a positive note and will have something to build off in their pursuit of the top wild-card position. Siding with Rasmussen and the Rays on the moneyline is something bettors should likely gravitate towards at -120 in this nice Monday matchup.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (-120)

Detroit Tigers (+164) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-196) Total: 8 (O-112, U-108)

The Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles are set to begin a three-game series tonight from Camden Yards. Over the weekend, the Tigers dropped two-of-three matchups against the Chicago White Sox, while the Orioles saw their wild-card hopes take a hit in losing two-of-three games against the Toronto Blue Jays. With the recent struggles of the Seattle Mariners, the Orioles still find themselves just four games back for the final wild card position. They’ll have to hope they can take care of business beginning tonight against the lowly Tigers. The visitors have posted a 4-6 record over their last ten games, while the Orioles are just 5-5 over that same sample size. Baltimore has also been a better home team, where they own a 41-30 record.

Things haven’t gone well for the Tigers on the mound, and that’s helped lead them to owning the basement position in the AL Central. The same can’t be said for Baltimore, which has pitched much better than people expected heading into the year. That should continue holding true tonight, with the Tigers set to send left-hander Tyler Alexander to the bump while the Orioles are expected to counter with Tyler Wells. The Tigers lefty has posted a 3-10 record, paired with a 5.35 ERA and 41 strikeouts, while Wells is 7-6 with a 3.93 ERA and 73 punchouts. It’s not difficult to see the Tigers’ struggles continuing in this matchup, especially considering how badly the O’s need to compile some victories here.

Baltimore is set to enter this matchup as sizable favorites on the moneyline at -196, and for good reason, but there’s really no value in considering that price on this slate of games. In saying that, there still is reason to like what Baltimore offers in this matchup, and looking towards them on the run line has much more appeal at +102 anyways.

Best Bet: Orioles run line (+102)