Rays, Orioles Total American League Best Bets for July 6

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the American League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the American League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Rays (+120) vs. Boston Red Sox (-142) Total: 9 (O-118, U-104)

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox will conclude their three-game series tonight from Fenway Park. The teams split the first pair of games, with the Red Sox winning the first 4-0 and the Rays responding last night with an 8-4 victory. These clubs are separated by one game in the American League Wild Card race, and there’s plenty to like about their prospects as they head into the second half of the MLB season. Both can keep games low scoring but also have offenses that can break out. The third game of this matchup will feature Corey Kluber of the Rays taking on Brayan Bello of the Red Sox. Kluber has been an excellent fit in the Rays’ rotation, posting a 3-5 record with a 3.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts, while the 23-year-old Bello will be making his MLB debut. Bello has improved each year he’s pitched in the minor leagues, but the Rays should have an advantage against the youngster. Meanwhile, Kluber will be looking to bounce back after a rough outing against the Toronto Blue Jays. Before that start against Toronto, Kluber pitched consistently well in June, owning a 2.54 ERA and giving the club much-needed innings in their rotation. With Kluber on the bump and the Red Sox having questions about how deep their rookie starter can go, there’s value with the Rays’ moneyline at +120.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (+120)

Texas Rangers (-112) vs. Baltimore Orioles (-104) Total: 10 (O-104, U-118)

The Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers will collide for the third game of their series from Camden Yards. The Orioles have been one of the hotter teams in baseball of late, and they’ll be looking for the sweep after picking up two straight victories against the Rangers. The Orioles haven’t been the same pushovers we’ve been accustomed to, sitting just six games below .500 on the season. There’s a lot to like about this club’s future with many young pieces on the roster, which will eventually pay dividends. The third pitching matchup of this series will feature Glenn Otto of the Rangers taking on Spenser Watkins of the Orioles. Otto has a 4-4 record with a 5.63 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the campaign, while Watkins is 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA and 23 punchouts. This pitching matchup isn’t scary for either side, meaning there could be a lot of runs. The first two games were high scoring, with the clubs combining for 13 and 19 runs, respectively. With plenty of question marks about both starting pitchers and the bullpens getting their fair share of work over the past two days, there’s reason to believe that the Rangers and Orioles could have another high-scoring game. With that, you should look at the total, currently set at ten, and consider the over at -104.

Best Bet: Over 10 (-104)