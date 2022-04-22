Rays Place Catcher Francisco Mejia on COVID-19 Injured List

Overview

Mike Zunino’s early-season workload is going to increase.

Neil Solondz reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have transferred Francisco Mejia to the COVID-19 injured list after the catcher tested positive for the virus.

The Rays recalled catcher Rene Pinto to replace Mejia and serve as Zunino’s backup.

Mejia has appeared in seven games for the Rays, posting a .986 on-base plus slugging percentage with ten runs batted in and five runs scored.

Zunino will take over everyday catching duties, with Pinto serving as a day-off replacement if Mejia is gone for an extended period.

The Rays return home after an off-day yesterday to kick off a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox tonight at Tropicana Field. They face former pitcher Michael Wacha, who signed with the Bo Sox this past offseason after spending last year with the Rays.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Tampa priced as -156 favorites as they look to extend their winning streak to three games.