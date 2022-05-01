Rays Place First Baseman Ji-Man Choi on 10-Day Injured List
Grant White
Overview
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced a pair of roster moves, tweeting that first baseman Ji-Man Choi would be placed on the 10-day injured list with loose bodies in his elbow, retroactive to April 28. The team recalled Isaac Paredes from the taxi squad to fill out their roster in a corresponding move.
The Rays have placed 1B Ji-Man Choi (loose bodies in right elbow) on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 28, and recalled INF Isaac Paredes (#17) from the taxi squad.
Choi has been one of the Rays’ best hitters to start the season. The 31-year-old is the pacesetter in on-base plus slugging percentage, thanks to his .491 on-base percentage and six extra-base hits, including two home runs. He’s second on the team with ten runs batted in while chipping in with seven runs scored.
Yandy Diaz has taken over first base duties, starting the past three contests. Although Harold Ramirez can offer reprieve if needed, Diaz should continue to get the lion’s share of starts.
Choi’s absence isn’t hurting the Rays’ chances in the betting market. Tampa Bay is currently listed as -148 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
