Rays Place SP Shane Baz on 15-Day IL

The injuries continue to mount for the Tampa Bay Rays (48-40).

The Rays have placed RH Shane Baz (right elbow sprain) on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 11 Baz had right elbow discomfort while playing catch on Tues. He was evaluated today by Dr.Meister in Dallas. He will receive an injection, rest and rehab for at least the next 4 weeks. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 14, 2022

According to Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida, the Rays have placed starting pitcher Shane Baz on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, retroactive to July 11.

It’s the same elbow the 23-year-old needed arthroscopic surgery on back in March.

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the infamous 2018 trade involving pitcher Chris Archer, Baz has started six games for the Rays in 2022. In those six starts, the Texas native has compiled a 1-2 record, a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 27 innings. He was recently lit up for seven runs on eight hits in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds on July 10.

The news comes just days after the Rays lost both shortstop Wander Franco and centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier to weeks-long injuries.

Tampa Bay currently holds down one of the three AL Wild Card spots and continues its series Thursday with the Boston Red Sox.

