04:51 PM, July 14, 2022

Rays Place SP Shane Baz on 15-Day IL

Paul Connor

The injuries continue to mount for the Tampa Bay Rays (48-40).

According to Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida, the Rays have placed starting pitcher Shane Baz on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, retroactive to July 11. 

It’s the same elbow the 23-year-old needed arthroscopic surgery on back in March. 

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the infamous 2018 trade involving pitcher Chris Archer, Baz has started six games for the Rays in 2022. In those six starts, the Texas native has compiled a 1-2 record, a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts across 27 innings. He was recently lit up for seven runs on eight hits in his last start against the Cincinnati Reds on July 10.

The news comes just days after the Rays lost both shortstop Wander Franco and centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier to weeks-long injuries. 

Tampa Bay currently holds down one of the three AL Wild Card spots and continues its series Thursday with the Boston Red Sox.

