Rays Place Wander Franco on 10-Day IL

Due to a right quadriceps strain, the Tampa Bay Rays will be without their versatile shortstop for the next week-plus. Today, Wander Franco landed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday’s 9-5 setback to the Texas Rangers.

Franco came up gingerly after rounding first base following his third hit of the game yesterday in the top of the ninth. Yandy Díaz came in to pinch run for the second-year man, which immediately sent off alarm bells since Franco can motor, with four stolen bases on the year.

The 21-year-old Dominican has been dealing with quad and hamstring issues all year, so Tampa is playing on the safe side by giving their talented middle-infielder extra time to rest and recuperate with some treatment.

This year, Franco has been solid for the Rays with a .270 batting average, four home runs, and 19 RBI. The switch hitter also leads the club in runs (27) and hits (48) in his sophomore campaign.

