Rays Place Wander Franco on 10-Day IL

Due to a right quadriceps strain, the Tampa Bay Rays will be without their versatile shortstop for the next week-plus. Today, Wander Franco landed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday’s 9-5 setback to the Texas Rangers.
Franco came up gingerly after rounding first base following his third hit of the game yesterday in the top of the ninth. Yandy Díaz came in to pinch run for the second-year man, which immediately sent off alarm bells since Franco can motor, with four stolen bases on the year.
The 21-year-old Dominican has been dealing with quad and hamstring issues all year, so Tampa is playing on the safe side by giving their talented middle-infielder extra time to rest and recuperate with some treatment.
This year, Franco has been solid for the Rays with a .270 batting average, four home runs, and 19 RBI. The switch hitter also leads the club in runs (27) and hits (48) in his sophomore campaign.
Tampa will get back at it tonight in Arlington without Franco and are +102 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.