Rays, Red Sox American League Best Bets for June 15

There’s a solid board of action slated to kick off this afternoon in the American League, and there’s plenty of substantial value to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the AL and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Rays (+122) vs. New York Yankees (-144) Total: 8 (O+100, U-122)

The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will continue their three-game series tonight from Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers have won five straight games and are 9-1 over their past ten. There’s a lot to like about this Yankees team, but tonight’s matchup should make for compelling viewing if you like two Cy Young-caliber arms. Shane McClanahan, the current odds-on favorite to win the AL Cy Young award, is on the bump for the Rays, while the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes. Both left-handed starters have been electric this season, with McClanahan owning a 7-2 record with a 1.78 ERA and 98 strikeouts, while Cortes is 5-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 71 punchouts. These pitchers have had great starts against the opposition this season and have gone deep into those games. However, the Rays starter has been on a different planet since May 5, where he’s made seven starts and only allowed six earned runs. The lefty has allowed one run or less in five of those starts, including against the Yankees on May 29. Cortes has been effective for the Yankees, but there have been some tough starts for him of late, allowing three or more runs in two of his past four appearances. With that in mind, look towards the plus-money value the Rays are presenting on the moneyline tonight at +122.

Best Bet: Rays moneyline (+122)

Oakland Athletics (+166) vs. Boston Red Sox (-198) Total: 9.5 (O-115, U-105)

The Boston Red Sox opened a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics last night with a 6-1 victory. They’ve won two straight games and boast an 8-2 record over their past ten. You’re seeing some consistency from the Red Sox starting rotation and their bats getting going. Unlike the Yankees and Rays matchup tonight, the Red Sox and Athletics won’t be sending elite starting pitching to the mound. James Kaprielian of the Athletics will oppose Josh Winckowski of the Red Sox. The A’s right-hander holds an 0-3 record with a 5.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts, while Winckowski has just one start for the Red Sox this year and is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA and four punchouts. The Athletics continued to struggle to score runs in Game 1 of this series, and even with question marks on the mound for the Red Sox in this contest, it’s tough to see them finding a ton of success. When you’re getting plus-money from a team as hot as the Red Sox against the Athletics on the run line, it’s difficult to pass up in this spot at +100.

Best Bet: Red Sox run line (+100)