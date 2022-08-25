Rays-Red Sox: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to visit the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series, beginning with Game 1 broadcasting on Apple TV.

Positivity continues to trend around the Rays of late, and they sit comfortably in a Wild Card position in the American League, while the Red Sox have fallen out of the picture. Struggles have been plentiful for the Red Sox when they’ve faced off with AL East opponents this year, which has the potential to continue in this opening matchup.

The Red Sox are expected to send veteran righthander Michael Wacha to the bump, while the Rays starter is currently TBD. Wacha owns an 8-1 record with a 2.28 ERA and 63 strikeouts, which could give the Rays batters problems in this matchup.

Check back for more information once a Rays starter has been announced.

When and Where is Rays-Red Sox?

Rays: 68-55 | Red Sox: 60-64

Date: August 26, 2022 | First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Boston, Massachusetts| Stadium: Fenway Park

How to Watch Rays-Red Sox?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Rays-Red Sox

Moneyline: Rays | Red Sox

Run Line: Rays | Red Sox

Total: TBD

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several other options are also offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Will the Rays Continue Success Against Red Sox?

In 2022, the Rays have dominated the season series against the Red Sox and won eight of ten meetings. With the current struggles of the Red Sox, it’s not difficult to see the losses pile up in this series. In addition, the Rays are playing some good baseball right now and are fighting for seeding in the AL Wild Card race, so depending on who they start, there could be some value with them on the road.

Rays Projected Lineup:

3B Yandy Diaz

RF Manuel Margot

DH Randy Arozarena

1B Harold Ramirez

2B Isaac Paredes

C Christian Bethancourt

LF David Peralta

SS Yu-Cheng Chang

CF Jose Siri

Starting Pitcher: TBD

Can the Red Sox Get Back on Track?

Things have been spiraling for the Red Sox of late, and with a Rays team that does an excellent job of pitching and manufacturing runs, it won’t be a surprise if those struggles continue in this series. Still, Wacha has been dominant when pitching at Fenway Park, owning a sparkling 1.14 ERA in seven starts.

Red Sox Projected Lineup:

RF Rob Refsnyder

LF Alex Verdugo

DH J.D. Martinez

3B Rafael Devers

2B Enrique Hernandez

1B Franchy Cordero

SS Bobby Dalbec

C Reese McGuire

CF Jarren Duran

Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha