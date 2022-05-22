Rays Reliever Andrew Kittredge Lands on IL With Back Injury

The Tampa Bay Rays’ seemingly neverending bullpen will be getting a little shorter. Rays manager Kevin Cash confirmed that reliever Andrew Kittredge would be transferred to the 10-day injured list with a nagging back injury.

#Rays are putting Kittredge on 10-day IL due to ongoing back issues, adding Knight. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 22, 2022

Kittredge has been one of the most oft-used Rays’ relievers this season, accumulating the most innings pitched with 18.0 and the third-most appearances with 15. He’s been effective when called upon, but his 0.78 walks and hits per inning pitched still rank seventh on the team.

Replacing Kittredge on Tampa’s active roster is Dusten Knight. Knight has pitched 2.1 innings for the Rays, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk. The 31-year-old journeyman has totaled just 11.0 MLB innings, all of them coming over the last couple of seasons.

