Rays SP Drew Rasmussen Scratched From Tuesday's Start

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen has been scratched from Tuesday’s scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox due to the birth of his child.

#Rays will have to shuffle pitching plans for tonight vs. #RedSox, Rasmussen scratched due to baby duty with his wife Stevie. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 6, 2022

Rasmussen will head to the paternity list, and it’s unclear when the 27-year-old will next toe the rubber.

Rasmussen has been spectacular for the Rays of late, allowing two earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive outings. On the season, the right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and a 103/27 strikeout to walk ratio across 116.2 innings pitched (23 starts). His performance has helped Tampa Bay move to within five games of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East division.

Rays manager Kevin Cash has yet to announce who will start in Rasmussen’s absence. The two-time AL Manager of the Year could opt for a bullpen game or look to someone from Triple-A Durham.

