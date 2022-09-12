Rays SP Shane McClanahan Expected to Return on Thursday
Paul Connor
Currently holding down one of the AL’s three Wild Card spots, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to receive a significant boost to their starting rotation.
According to MLB.com, Rays ace Shane McClanahan is expected to return from the 15-day IL and start Thursday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. McClanahan has been sidelined since August 31 due to a left shoulder impingement.
The 25-year-old threw 50 pitches in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on September 9 and said he felt “really good” following the session.
McClanahan has been spectacular for Tampa Bay this season, posting an 11-5 record with a 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 182/30 strikeout to walk ratio across 147.1 innings pitched (24 starts). Those numbers have the Maryland native in the AL Cy Young discussion, where he holds the third best odds (+3000) per FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Rays will be in action Monday for the opener of a five-game set against the Blue Jays.
