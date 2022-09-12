BETTING Fantasy MLB News
12:13 PM, September 12, 2022

Rays SP Shane McClanahan Expected to Return on Thursday

Paul Connor Paul Connor

Currently holding down one of the AL’s three Wild Card spots, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to receive a significant boost to their starting rotation.

According to MLB.com, Rays ace Shane McClanahan is expected to return from the 15-day IL and start Thursday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. McClanahan has been sidelined since August 31 due to a left shoulder impingement.

The 25-year-old threw 50 pitches in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on September 9 and said he felt “really good” following the session.

McClanahan has been spectacular for Tampa Bay this season, posting an 11-5 record with a 2.20 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, and a 182/30 strikeout to walk ratio across 147.1 innings pitched (24 starts). Those numbers have the Maryland native in the AL Cy Young discussion, where he holds the third best odds (+3000) per FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Rays will be in action Monday for the opener of a five-game set against the Blue Jays.