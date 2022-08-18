Rays SS Wander Franco Sitting Out Rehab Assignment
Doug Ziefel
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is again out of the lineup of the Triple-A Durham Bulls this afternoon. Franco has not played for the Rays since July 9, as he’s been recovering from surgery to fix a broken Hamate bone. Heading into this week, many thought Franco could return to the Rays lineup as soon as this weekend, but this is now the second straight rehab game he will miss due to soreness in his injured hand/wrist. Tampa Bay could use the young star back as they are trying to hold onto an AL Wild Card spot in a highly competitive race.
Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds
The Rays may be without their starting shortstop, but that has not stopped them from being sizable favorites against Kansas City. With their moneyline price being very steep, taking the Rays on the run line may have more value as the Royals have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. So make sure you grab it while it’s at plus money on Fanduel Sportsbook.
