Rays SS Wander Franco Undergoes Successful Surgery, Out 5-8 Weeks

Franco is expected to miss the next five to eight weeks. The 21-year-old suffered the injury in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds after fouling off a 100.2 MPH fastball from pitcher Hunter Greene.
Franco’s absence is a major blow to a Rays team currently a game and a half up on the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays for the second AL Wild Card spot.
It’s been a frustrating year for the Dominican Republic native, who missed time in May with a quad injury. Signed to a 12-year, $223 million contract, Franco has been limited to 58 games in 2022, slashing .260/.308/.396 with five home runs, 23 RBI, and 34 runs scored.
Taylor Walls will likely replace Franco in the Rays lineup until he is cleared to return.
